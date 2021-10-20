NextEra Energy profit rises 13% on solid renewables demand

Oct 20 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc (NEE.N) reported a 13.1% jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, helped by higher demand for renewable power on the back of a global transition to cleaner energy sources.

The company's clean energy business added 2,160 megawatts (MW) of renewables and storage projects to its backlog in the third quarter.

NextEra has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the shift away from fossil fuels, helping it briefly overtake ExxonMobil (XOM.N) in market value last year to become the largest U.S. energy firm.

Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra's Florida Power and Light unit, which serves more than 5.1 million customers, reported a net income of $836 million, up nearly 10% from a year earlier

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.483 billion, or 75 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept.30, compared with $1.31 billion, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. And Sriraj kalluvila

