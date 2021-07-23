NextEra Energy posts higher profit on renewable demand surge

July 23 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy (NEE.N) reported a higher quarterly adjusted profit on Friday, benefiting from a global shift to cleaner energy that has boosted demand for renewable power.

The company has recently seen its investor base rise, as countries and corporations move further away from fossil fuels, helping it briefly overtake ExxonMobil (XOM.N) in market value last year to become the largest U.S. energy firm.

NextEra said its clean energy business added 1,840 megawatts (MW) of renewables and storage projects to its backlog in the second quarter.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.40 billion, or $0.71 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $1.29 billion, or $0.65 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.