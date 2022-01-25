NextEra profit rises nearly 4% on robust renewables demand

Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. power company NextEra Energy Inc (NEE.N) reported a 3.7% jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, helped by sustained demand from businesses and other customers looking to switch to renewable energy sources.

The clean energy firm also said insider John Ketchum will succeed Jim Robo as chief executive officer, effective March 1.

NextEra, the world's largest producer of wind and solar energy, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the burgeoning global energy transition away from fossil fuels.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $814 million, or 41 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, compared with $785 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

NextEra raised its full-year 2022 adjusted earnings per share estimates to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.85, up from its prior range of $2.55 to $2.75.

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

