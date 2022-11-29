Nigeria to end imports of petroleum products next year -minister















ABUJA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria will stop importing petroleum products from around the third quarter of next year, oil minister Timipre Sylva said on Tuesday.

Sylva said a refurbished refinery in the city of Port Harcourt in the oil-producing Niger Delta would be delivering 60,000 barrels per day of refined crude by the end of December.

Sylva said Nigeria's production of crude had improved to about 1.3 million barrels per day from under 1 million barrels previously, and that the country hoped to meet its OPEC quota by May of next year.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by James Macharia Chege and David Evans











