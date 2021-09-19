Skip to main content

Nigeria to incorporate NNPC, appoints board -President says

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during a news conference during a visiit to Pretoria, South Africa, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

ABUJA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday he has appointed a board for state-oil firm NNPC and directed that it should be incorporated.

The new oil law requires NNPC to be incorporated within six months, Buhari, who doubles as minister of petroleum, said in a statement.

