Nigerian oil firm Seplat rises 10% to all-time high, index gains

ABUJA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Nigeria oil firm Seplat (SEPLAT.LG) hit an all-time high on Tuesday, rising by the maximum 10% permitted and lifting Nigeria's main stock index.

Seplat shares rose to 869 naira each, while the main share index (.NGSEINDEX) climbed 1.04% to 47,111.21 points, a level last seen in September 2008.

The index has gained 9.15% so far this year after climbing 6.07% last year.

Seplat, with dual listing in London in November, said it was in talks to buy ExxonMobil's (XOM.N) shallow-water oilfields in Nigeria. The local oil firm has also been identified as one of the bidders for Shell's onshore oilfields up for sale. read more

A total of 36 companies advanced while 21 declined and more than a hundred recorded no trades.

MTN Nigeria (MTNN.LG), the local unit of South Africa's telecoms group (MTNJ.J), gained 2.53% after it said it was 1.2 times subscribed following a share sale.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams and Bernadette Baum

