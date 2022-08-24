No further funds planned for Uniper - German EconMin spokesperson

The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The 15 billion euro ($14.89 billion) bailout for Uniper (UN01.DE) should suffice even with over a month to go until a gas levy allows the troubled utility to pass on soaring costs to consumers, a German Economy Ministry spokesperson said.

"According to what we currently know, this package stands as agreed," the spokesperson said of the bailout at a regular news conference in Berlin.

