No meetings last week between Chevron, union negotiators in refinery strike, official says

United Steelworkers union (USW) union members from California, Texas and Utah protest in support of workers on strike at Chevron Corp's Richmond, California, refinery, outside of a hotel in San Antonio, U.S., March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Negotiators for Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and the United Steelworkers union (USW) did not meet last week to discuss a possible end to a strike at the company’s Richmond, California, refinery, said B.K. White, first vice president of USW Local 12-5.

The two sides have not met in three weeks. The strike began on March 21 after 500 workers represented by the Local 12-5 voted for a second time to reject Chevron’s contract offer.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

