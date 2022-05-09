1 minute read
No meetings last week between Chevron, union negotiators in refinery strike, official says
HOUSTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Negotiators for Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and the United Steelworkers union (USW) did not meet last week to discuss a possible end to a strike at the company’s Richmond, California, refinery, said B.K. White, first vice president of USW Local 12-5.
The two sides have not met in three weeks. The strike began on March 21 after 500 workers represented by the Local 12-5 voted for a second time to reject Chevron’s contract offer.
Reporting by Erwin Seba
