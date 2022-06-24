No plans for extraordinary EU summit on gas prices in July -official

A pressure gauge is pictured at a Gaz-System gas compressor station in Rembelszczyzna outside Warsaw October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - There are no plans at the moment to hold an extraordinary summit of EU leaders in July to discuss ways to deal with rising gas prices, an EU official said on Friday.

"There are no plans", the official said when asked about reports on a possible extra summit next month.

The official said Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had suggested a July summit on Thursday in internal meetings with EU leaders, to discuss a proposal to cap prices on Russian gas.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Bart Meijer

