No timetable for resolving Rosneft refinery ownership issue - German ministry

Industrial facilities of PCK Raffinerie oil refinery are pictured in Schwedt/Oder, Germany, March 7, 2022. The company receives crude oil from Russia via the 'Friendship' pipeline. Picture taken March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - The German Economy Ministry said on Monday it could not comment on whether there was a timetable for resolving the ownership issue at the PCK refinery in Schwedt operated by Russian state-owned Rosneft (ROSN.MM).

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said last month that Germany was preparing for a change of control at the refinery that accounts for all of Germany's remaining Russian oil imports.

PCK supplies parts of eastern Germany, including Germany's capital Berlin, as well as western Poland.

Reporting by Markus Wackert, Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel

