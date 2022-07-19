No word yet on new Russian company to operate Sakhalin-2 project, says Japan

A general view shows the Sakhalin-2 project's liquefaction gas plant in Prigorodnoye, about 70 km (44 miles) south of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has not yet received word that a new Russian company set to operate the oil and gas Sakhalin-2 project has been established, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Tuesday.

"We will decide on our next steps once the terms of getting involved in the new company are made clear," he added.

A decree issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin in late June that seizes control of gas and oil project Sakhalin-2 via a new company has threatened to cut off a crucial source of gas supplies for Japan.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.