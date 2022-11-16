Nord Pool sets new Baltic power price thresholds to prevent spikes















OSLO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Physical electricity exchange Nord Pool said on Wednesday it will introduce new price thresholds in its Baltic day-ahead market, permitting a second auction that could limit spikes like the one seen in August.

Hourly power prices in the Baltic states of Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia soared to 4,000 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) for Aug. 17, the maximum price possible and far more than normal.

Hourly prices in the region otherwise rarely rise above 1,000 euros/MWh even at times of higher demand, Nord Pool data showed.

To prevent spikes from happening without a possibility to adjust bids, Nord Pool will introduce thresholds ranging from a minimum of minus 150 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) and a maximum of 1,500 euros/MWh, for delivery in any hour, the exchange said.

Once these are hit, Nord Pool will re-open order books for a second auction in all of the exchange's Single Day-Ahead Coupling (SDAC) markets, which cover most of Europe, allowing customers to adjust their bids.

The move aligns Nord Pool's Baltic market with those it operates in central Europe, the Oslo-based bourse said.

The decision was made in close consultation with Baltic regulatory authorities, transmission system operators and Nord Pool customers, it added.

The new thresholds will become applicable from Wednesday Dec. 7 for delivery on Dec. 8.

