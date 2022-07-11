Nord Stream 1 gas flows dwindle as maintenance begins

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - Physical gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany plunged to just 12 kwh/h on Monday, data from the operator showed, as maintenance of the pipeline got under way.

The value plunged over the course of the morning, ticking down from physical flows of more than 29 million kwh/h recorded between 7 am and 8 am and over most of the previous day.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.