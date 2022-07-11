1 minute read
Nord Stream 1 gas flows dwindle as maintenance begins
BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - Physical gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany plunged to just 12 kwh/h on Monday, data from the operator showed, as maintenance of the pipeline got under way.
The value plunged over the course of the morning, ticking down from physical flows of more than 29 million kwh/h recorded between 7 am and 8 am and over most of the previous day.
Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Louise Heavens
