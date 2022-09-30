Nord Stream 1 gas leak expected to continue until Sunday

A gas leak from Nord stream 1 is seen in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea in this picture taken from the Swedish Coast Guard aircraft on September 28, 2022. Swedish Coast Guard/Handout via TT News Agency/via REUTERS/File Photo

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Gas leaks in the Baltic Sea due to ruptures on the Nord Stream pipeline are expected to continue until Sunday, Oct. 2, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the pipeline operator, Nord Stream AG.

There was no information about when gas from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which runs parallel to Nord Stream 1 and was also affected by the still-unexplained ruptures earlier this week, would stop pouring into the sea.

