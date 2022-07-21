Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline nominations show rise for Thursday -operator website

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

July 21 (Reuters) - Nominations on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for gas flows from Russia into Germany were at 29,284,591 kwh/h for 0600-0700 CET, from zero previously, data from the operator's website showed.

Data for actual physical flows for the same time period have not been updated, and are at zero for the 0400-0500 CET period.

Europe is on edge about the restart of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from Russia after annual maintenance was set to end on Thursday, with governments bracing for possible further supply cuts. read more

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline into the OPAL and NEL connection points in Germany stood at 0 kilowatt hours per hour on July 21 for the hour of 0500-0600 CET, data from the pipeline operator showed on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.