Nord Stream 1 nominations fall to zero from Aug. 31, 0200 CET

FRANKFURT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Nominations requests for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline have fallen to zero from Aug. 31, 0200 CET, data on the operator's website show, a day ahead of a planned three-day maintenance announced by Gazprom (GAZP.MM) earlier this month.

Nominations, which give an indication of actual physical flows but can still be tweaked ahead of time, are down at zero until Aug. 31, 0600 CET, the most recent available set of data shows.

The data, which currently does not go beyond Aug. 31, 0600 CET, is the most concrete sign of when flows might stop as a result of the maintenance, which Gazprom has said will take place Aug. 31-Sept. 2, without giving exact times.

Flows via the pipeline have been fairly stable so far on Tuesday at around 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity.

