Nord Stream 1 operator started gas deliveries after maintenance - German media reports

1 minute read

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline have resumed on Thursday and gas was flowing again, Spiegel and daily FAZ reported, citing a report by German newswire dpa.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Miranda Murray

