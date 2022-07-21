1 minute read
Nord Stream 1 operator started gas deliveries after maintenance - German media reports
BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline have resumed on Thursday and gas was flowing again, Spiegel and daily FAZ reported, citing a report by German newswire dpa.
Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Miranda Murray
