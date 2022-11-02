Nord Stream 1 operator says it has completed initial data gathering on damaged pipeline















MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss-based operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline said on Wednesday it has completed initial data gathering at location of the pipeline damage on line 1 in Swedish exclusive economic zone.

According to preliminary results of the damage site inspection, technogenic craters with a depth of 3 to 5 meters were found on the seabed at a distance of about 248 metres from each other, it said.

The section of the pipe between the craters is destroyed, the radius of pipe fragments dispersion is at least 250 metres. Experts continue to analyse the survey data, Nord Stream AG added.

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens and Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.