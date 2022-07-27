Nord Stream 1 pipeline gas nominations nearly halve for July 27 –operator website

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

July 27 (Reuters) - Requests for Russian natural gas flows through Nord Stream 1 into Germany nearly halved from 8 a.m CET on July 27, data from the pipeline operator showed on Wednesday.

Nominations were at 14,423,764 kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h) for 0800-0900 CET (0600-0700 GMT) onwards, down from levels above 27,000,000 kWh/h previously.

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday it was halting one more turbine at the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for maintenance which would result in a reduction of gas flows from Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.