Nord Stream 1 says gas supplies to Europe via pipeline continue
MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - The operator of the operational Nord Stream 1 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany said on Friday that transportation of natural gas to Europe was continuing normally.
"Nord Stream AG is not involved in the Nord Stream 2 project and not engaged in the activities of Nord Stream 2 AG. Nord Stream AG is, therefore, not targeted by the sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG neither by any other sanctions," it said in a statement.
"Consequently, Nord Stream AG is able to execute its payments and settlements."
