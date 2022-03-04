Nord Stream 1 says gas supplies to Europe via pipeline continue

The logo of Nord Stream AG and a segment of a pipeline tube are seen at the headquarters of Nord Stream AG in Zug, Switzerland March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - The operator of the operational Nord Stream 1 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany said on Friday that transportation of natural gas to Europe was continuing normally.

"Nord Stream AG is not involved in the Nord Stream 2 project and not engaged in the activities of Nord Stream 2 AG. Nord Stream AG is, therefore, not targeted by the sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG neither by any other sanctions," it said in a statement.

"Consequently, Nord Stream AG is able to execute its payments and settlements."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.