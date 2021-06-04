Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Nord Stream 2 to be completed as United States wants good ties with EU, Putin says

1 minute read

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany should be completed as new U.S. administration wants good relations with Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an economic forum.

Putin, who said earlier on Friday that the first line was just finished, added that the second line was expected to be completed within the next two months and Gazprom (GAZP.MM) might start gas deliveries as soon as Germany granted approval.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 7:38 AM UTCOil traders ramp up Asian jet fuel exports to U.S., Europe

Global oil trading companies are ramping up jet fuel exports from Asia to Europe and the United States, as widespread anti-coronavirus vaccinations and relatively lower infection rates allow commercial travel to resume faster in Western countries.

EnergyMalaysia's Hibiscus Petroleum buys Repsol assets, enters Vietnam market
EnergyEXCLUSIVE Private equity bet on troubled Caribbean refinery blows up on retirement funds
EnergyAnalysis: Venezuelan oil, masked as Malaysian, rushes into China before fuel tax
EnergyColumn: U.S. shale restraint pushes oil prices to multi-year high: Kemp