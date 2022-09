COPENHAGEN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Nord Stream 2 AG has informed that it expects the gas leaks on the damaged Nord Stream 2 pipeline to cease during Saturday, Denmark's Energy Agency said on Friday.

The gas leaks on Nord Stream 1 are still expected to end some time during Sunday, the agency said.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik











