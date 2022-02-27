Nord Stream 2 investor OMV to hold crisis team meeting on Monday

The logo of Austrian oil and gas group OMV is seen at a gas station in Vienna, Austria, October 30, 2018. Picture taken October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas firm OMV (OMVV.VI) is holding a crisis team meeting on Monday, a spokesman said.

The moves comes after bigger rival BP decided to exit its stake in Russia's Rosneft (ROSN.MM) after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

When asked what OMV's future might look like in Russia, given BP's decision, which could trigger write-downs of up to $25 billion, an OMV spokesman said that the "next crisis team meeting is scheduled for tomorrow".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

OMV is one of the five Western financial backers of Gazprom's $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, that was halted by Germany in reponse to the crisis. read more

OMV also owns just under 25% of Russia's Yuzhno Russkoye gas field, which feeds into the original Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany and adds 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to OMV's production.

OMV, about 32% of which is owned by the Austrian state, has put around 730 million euros ($813.95 million) into Nord Stream 2.

The other financial investors in Nord Stream 2 are Shell (SHEL.L), France's Engie and Germany's Uniper (UN01.DE) and Wintershall DEA (WINT.UL).

($1 = 0.8969 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.