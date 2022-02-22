Nord Stream 2 pipeline not moving forward 'at this point in time,' White House says

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a large-diameter pipe at the Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday the development of Nord Stream 2 is "not moving forward at this point in time" after steps by Germany to halt the gas pipeline project.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki declined to say if Germany's decision was reversible.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese

