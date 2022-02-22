1 minute read
Nord Stream 2 pipeline not moving forward 'at this point in time,' White House says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday the development of Nord Stream 2 is "not moving forward at this point in time" after steps by Germany to halt the gas pipeline project.
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki declined to say if Germany's decision was reversible.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.