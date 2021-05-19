The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia’s deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday that if the United States waived sanctions on the company in charge of construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, that would help normalise ties between Moscow and Washington, the Interfax news agency reported.

The comments by Sergei Ryabkov come after U.S. news website Axios reported that Washington was set to wave sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company overseeing construction of the pipeline. It also said sanctions would be waived on Matthias Warnig, an ally of President Vladimir Putin and the company's CEO. read more

Gazprom (GAZP.MM), the Russian state energy company financing the project, and its Western partners are racing to complete the project, now about 95% complete.

