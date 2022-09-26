1 minute read
Nord Stream AG operator says looking into decline in pressure in Nord Stream 1
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nord Stream AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 1 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, said Monday it was looking into causes of a drop in pressure in the pipeline.
"Tonight, dispatchers from the Nord Stream 1 control centre recorded a pressure drop on both branches of the gas pipeline," it said in a statement. "The reasons are being clarified."
Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Elaine Monaghan, Editing by Franklin Paul
