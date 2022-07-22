Nord Stream flows stable, Eastbound Yamal flows decline

A view shows pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Physical flows of Russian gas through Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany remained stable on Friday, while eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany declined, operators' data showed.

On the Nord Stream AG website, physical flows were at 29,191,527 kWh/h for 0700-0800 CET (0500-0600 GMT), compared with levels around 29,000,000 kWh/h the previous day.

The pipeline, which accounts for more than a third of Russian gas exports to the European Union, resumed on Thursday after a 10-day outage due to maintenance. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

While flows remained at pre-maintenance level of 40% capacity, concerns about full halt of Russian flows via the pipeline remain due to political uncertainty.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany declined on Friday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 2,652,767 kWh/h versus levels around 3,911,000 kWh/h the previous day.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point remained steady on Friday and stood at 36.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, unchanged from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was expected at 41.9 mcm on Friday, down slightly from 42.2 mcm a day earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.