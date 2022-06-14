Nord Stream gas capacity restrained by repair delays, Gazprom says

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

June 14 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Tuesday capacity to supply gas to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was constrained due to delayed repair works, limiting Russian gas supplies via another important route to Europe.

Gazprom no longer exports gas westbound through Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline after Russian sanctions against EuRoPol Gaz, which owns the Polish section. Flows via Yamal-Europe continue eastwards from Germany to Poland.

Separately last month, Ukraine suspended Russian gas flows via one of the two transit points to Europe, cutting off a third of the Russian gas which is piped to Europe through Ukraine. read more

Gazprom said on Tuesday it has limited supplies via the Nord Stream 1 undersea pipeline to Germany to up to 100 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, down from 167 mcm, as Siemens (SIEGn.DE) delayed returning equipment that had been sent for repair.

"Due to the delayed return of gas compressor units from repair by Siemens ... and technical engines' malfunctions, only three gas compressor units can currently be used at the Portovaya compression station," Gazprom said.

It was not immediately clear from Gazprom's statement whether Siemens AG delayed the repair works or it was Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE), which the German company spun off a few years ago, retaining a 35% stake.

Neither Siemens AG nor Siemens Energy immediately replied to Reuters' requests for a comment.

There was no immediate sign of a dip in deliveries on Tuesday.

According to data from the pipeline operator available at about 1135 GMT, physical flows through Nord Stream 1 were at 52.020 million kilowatt hours per hour, up from 52.014 million kwh/h in the previous hour.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

