Nord Stream leaks likely done by a state, says Sweden















BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Gas leaks along Gazprom-led (GAZP.MM) Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines are very likely the result of state action, Swedish energy minister Khashayar Farmanbar said on Friday.

"It's very likely that it has been done deliberately and not by accident and it's very unlikely it's been done by anybody else than a state without being detected earlier," Farmanbar told reporters before a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels.

"And this should be seen from the current security situation that Europe is in," he continued.

Reporting by Kate Abnett and Philip Blenkinsop











