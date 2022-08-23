Nord Stream not in charge of Aug. 31-Sept. 2 Portovaya maintenance

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow

FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Nord Stream 1 consortium is not in charge of a planned three-day maintenance at the Portovaya compressor station announced by Gazprom (GAZP.MM) during which no gas will flow through the pipeline, a spokesperson for the company said.

"Portovaya compressor station is located in the upstream transportation system and therefore outside Nord Stream AG's area of responsibility," the spokesperson said. "Accordingly, the maintenance of the turbines operated by the compressor station ... will not be carried out by Nord Stream AG."

Gazprom announced the Aug. 31-Sept. 2 maintenance on Friday, piling pressure on Europe as it seeks to fill up gas storage facilities ahead of winter. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.