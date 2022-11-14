Nord stream operator starts survey of Danish waters

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow















MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss-based operator of the Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline said on Monday that a vessel chartered by the company had begun to survey the pipeline rupture points in the Danish exclusive economic zone.

"The duration of the survey will depend on access restrictions to the damaged area related to weather conditions," Nord Stream AG said in a statement.

