Nord Stream partner Engie condemns Ukraine invasion, boosts Norway gas purchases

The logo of Engie is seen on central court at Roland-Garros stadium during the 2020 French tennis Open in Paris, France, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - French gas utility Engie, one of the partners in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, said on Tuesday it condemned the situation in Ukraine and would comply with any sanctions that may be applied.

In a statement, Engie added that it recently increased its purchases of Norwegian gas and LNG and said that it has no industrial activity in Russia.

Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Catherine Evans

