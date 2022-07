Nord Stream turbine was meant for use in September, German economy ministry spokesperson says

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - The turbine being sent to Russia for the Nord Stream gas pipeline was meant to be used only from September, a German economy ministry spokesperson said, meaning its absence could not be the real reason for a fall-off in gas flows.

Kommersant newspaper reported earlier on Monday that Canada had sent the turbine to Germany by plane on July 17 after repair work had been completed. read more

The German economy ministry spokesperson said the ministry could not provide details on the turbine's whereabouts.

Reporting by Rachel More; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.