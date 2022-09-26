Nord Stream: Unavailability for a month at two pipeline branches due to pressure drop

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Security walk next to the landfall facility of the Baltic Sea gas pipeline Nord Stream 1 in Lubmin, Germany, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nord Stream on Monday reported an unplanned unavailability at the OPAL and NEL branches, from Russia to Germany, due to a pressure drop.

The outage is expected to last from Sept. 26 to Oct. 26 at the Greifswald exit in Germany. read more

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter

