Nord Stream: Unavailability for a month at two pipeline branches due to pressure drop
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nord Stream on Monday reported an unplanned unavailability at the OPAL and NEL branches, from Russia to Germany, due to a pressure drop.
The outage is expected to last from Sept. 26 to Oct. 26 at the Greifswald exit in Germany. read more
