Nord Stream updates Russia-Germany pipeline outage end-date to April next year















Nov 28 (Reuters) - Nord Stream AG, the operator of the Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, on Monday updated the end date of the unplanned outage at the Greifswald exit in Germany to April 1, next year.

Nord Stream 1 was shut down for repairs on Aug. 31, but never restarted and was subsequently damaged by explosions in September.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline into the OPAL and NEL connection points in Germany stood at zero, data from the pipeline operator showed.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese











