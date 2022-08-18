1 minute read
Nordic system price for power hits new record for second day
OSLO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The reference power price for the Nordic region hit a record high for the second consecutive day on Thursday, data from power exchange Nord Pool showed.
The Nordic system price climbed to a record 328.11 euros ($333.52) per megawatt hour (MWh), the data showed.
($1 = 0.9838 euros)
Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik
