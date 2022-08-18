Nordic system price for power hits new record for second day

OSLO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The reference power price for the Nordic region hit a record high for the second consecutive day on Thursday, data from power exchange Nord Pool showed.

The Nordic system price climbed to a record 328.11 euros ($333.52) per megawatt hour (MWh), the data showed.

($1 = 0.9838 euros)

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.