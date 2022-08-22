Nordic system price for power scales fresh high

OSLO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The reference power price for the Nordic region hit a new record high on Monday, data from power exchange Nord Pool showed.

The Nordic system price climbed to a record 392.34 euros ($392.50) per megawatt hour (MWh), the data showed.

($1 = 0.9996 euros)

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis

