North Sea's Cambo oil prospect viable, new owner Ithaca says

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - The North Sea Cambo oilfield prosepct appears to be economically viable, the chairman of its new owner Ithaca said on Friday, adding it can help to cut dependence on imported fuel in line with the British government's energy focus.

The project was dealt a blow in December when Shell , which holds a 30% stake in Cambo, said it had scrapped plans to develop the field.

Ithaca, owned by Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group (DLEKG.TA), on Thursday became the owner of the remaining 70% with the announcement it had acquired private equity-backed North Sea rival Siccar Point for $1.1 billion. read more

Siccar holds stakes in a number of fields, some operating and some, such as Cambo, that are undeveloped.

When the acquisition is completed by the end of the year, Ithaca will become the project's operator.

Ithaca Chairman Gilad Myerson told Reuters Cambo "looks viable economically".

He said technical and regulatory studies would be carried out, but the numbers show it will deliver up to 170 million barrels of oil during its 25-year operational life.

"That will materially help reduce the need for the import of more carbon intensive alternatives," he said. "We are very happy to play a part in making sure that the UK does have domestic supply."

Ithaca and the British government have come under criticism from environmental campaigners over continued support for fossil fuel, while major energy companies, under pressure from investors, have been shifting towards renewable energy.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has reopened the debate as energy prices have surged in response to concerns about supply disruption and countries scramble to find alternatives to Russian energy.

Britain this week set out an energy strategy to develop domestic supplies, while aiming to reach net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century. read more

The Siccar Point acquisition, which significantly boosts Ithaca's oil and gas reserves, is a step in Ithaca's plans to list in London by the end of the year.

Following the deal, Ithaca's oil and gas production will grow to 75,000 to 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), with the company aiming to grow output further to 100,000 boed in the short term, Myerson added.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Barbara Lewis

