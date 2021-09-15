Norway 2021 licensing round attracts bids from 31 oil firms

General view of Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield platforms in the North Sea, Norway, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

OSLO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A total of 31 oil companies have submitted bids for exploration acreage offshore Norway in a so-called predefined areas (APA) licensing round, the country's energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Companies seeking new exploration acreage include Equinor (EQNR.OL), Aker BP (AKERBP.OL), ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Lundin Energy (LUNE.ST) among others, the ministry added.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

