Skip to main content

Energy

Norway 2021 licensing round attracts bids from 31 oil firms

1 minute read

General view of Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield platforms in the North Sea, Norway, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

OSLO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A total of 31 oil companies have submitted bids for exploration acreage offshore Norway in a so-called predefined areas (APA) licensing round, the country's energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Companies seeking new exploration acreage include Equinor (EQNR.OL), Aker BP (AKERBP.OL), ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Lundin Energy (LUNE.ST) among others, the ministry added.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 7:19 AM UTC

Investor group sets tough climate blueprint for Big Oil

Investors managing more than $10 trillion on Wednesday published an ambitious blueprint for energy companies seeking to tackle climate change, including sharp cuts to greenhouse gas emissions and a winding down of oil and gas production.

Energy
Oil prices climb after drawdown in stocks, positive demand outlook
Energy
China's daily oil refinery output hits 15-month low in August
Energy
Equinor expects fundamentals behind European gas rally to remain
Energy
Tullow Oil swings to profit in first half; CFO to step down