Skip to main content

Energy

Norway offers two new offshore areas for CO2 storage

1 minute read

OSLO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Norway is offering two new offshore areas for companies interested in developing carbon dioxide storage, the oil and energy ministry said on Friday.

One of the areas is east of the Troll gas field in the North Sea and the other is northeast of the Goliat oilfield in the Barents Sea, maps published by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate showed.

The ministry has set a Dec. 9 deadline to submit applications for developing offshore CO2 storage in the areas offered, and said it had already received some preliminary interest.

A joint venture formed by Norway's oil and gas firm Equinor (EQNR.OL), Shell (RDSa.L) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) is already developing an offshore storage called Northern Lights southwest of Troll.

The site is expected to be able to store up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 starting from 2024, with capacity to be expanded to 5 million tonnes at a later stage.

The International Energy Agency sees the CCS as a vital technology to decarbonize industries which have a few options of replacing fossil fuels, as well as producing emissions-free hydrogen from natural gas.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 1:11 PM UTC

OPEC set to revise down 'optimistic' oil demand outlook -sources

OPEC wil likely revise down its 2022 oil demand growth forecast on Monday, two OPEC+ sources said, as the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant puts the speed of a recovery in fuel use in doubt.

Energy
Russia completes Nord Stream 2 construction, gas flows yet to start
Energy
Column: U.S. gas production set for big increase in 2022
Energy
Traders chase Russian oil to fill U.S. supply gap after Hurricane Ida
Energy
Oil rallies to $73 on tight U.S. supplies, Biden-Xi call