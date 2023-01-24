Norway offers up to 92 new oil and gas exploration blocks

Companies Equinor ASA Follow















OSLO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Norway will offer up to 92 new blocks to explore for oil and gas in the Norwegian Sea and the Arctic Barents Sea as part of its new mature areas licensing round, the country's energy ministry said on Tuesday.

"To facilitate new discoveries up north is important for Europe, the country and the region," Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland said in a statement.

Last year the government added only 28 blocks to the so-called APA licensing round.

The deadline for applications is set to the third quarter of 2023, while the awards will be announced in January of next year, he said.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche











