Norway oil drilling companies, unions agree wage deal, averting strike action

OSLO, June 29 (Reuters) - Three Norwegian labour unions agreed on a wage deal with the owners of floating offshore oil drilling rigs, preventing the outbreak of a strike that would have disrupted exploration, unions and employers said on Wednesday.

The deal between the Norwegian Shipowners' Association and the Industri Energi, Safe and DSO labour unions covers 8,250 workers.

Unions had said that 1,600 workers on 12 rigs would go on strike initially if the talks failed, but would not disrupt the current production of oil and gas.

A strike could also have escalated within days, however, thus potentially also impacting output at a later time.

Safe, Industri Energi and DSO negotiated on behalf of workers on mobile offshore units as well as platform drilling crews on permanent installations.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.