OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian police have reinforced security around the country's oil and gas installations following the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in Swedish and Danish waters, the national police directorate said in a statement on Wednesday.

It did not give specifics of measures introduced.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.