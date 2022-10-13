Norway police say incident resolved at Nyhamna gas plant















OSLO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian police said an incident on Thursday at the Nyhamna plant processing gas from the giant Ormen Lange field had been resolved, after responding to what they called an "unclear situation".

"The situation at the Ormen Lange (plant) is clear. There will be a press statement about the incident," local police said on Twitter.

The Norwegian military Home Guard has been guarding the facility since authorities boosted security at Norwegian oil and gas installations in the wake of explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines on Sept. 26.

The Nordic country is now Europe's largest gas supplier.

The Nyhamna plant processes natural gas from the offshore Ormen Lange field, operated by Shell (SHEL.L), and the Aasta Hansteen field, operated by Equinor <EQNR.OL>. It is a major supplier to Britain via the Langeled pipeline.

In recent years, gas produced from Ormen Lange has accounted for up to 20% of Britain's total gas consumption, according to Shell.

The Dutch TTF benchmark gas contract rose on the report of the incident.

Nyhamna has export capacity of some 84 million standard cubic metres of gas per day, according to data from the plant's operator, Gassco.

Gassco and Equinor were not immediately available for comment. Shell declined to comment.

