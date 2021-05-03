Skip to main content

EnergyNorway regulator to investigate Equinor oil spill

Norway's petroleum safety watchdog said on Monday there had been an oil spill from Equinor's (EQNR.OL) Gullfaks C platform in the North Sea on April 26, and that the incident will be investigated.

"This discharge is understood to have occurred in connection with starting up production from the Tordis field, which is tied back to Gullfaks C," the Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) said in a statement.

"Oil was observed on the sea after production had got under way. Gullfaks operator Equinor has estimated the size of the spill at 17.5 cubic metres (110.1 barrels) of oil," it added.

