Norway scrambles to avoid empty hydropower reservoirs this winter

OSLO, July 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian hydropower producers are cutting output in southern Norway this summer to save water for the winter, fearing a looming supply crunch after a prolonged period of dry weather diminished reservoir levels.

There is also concern that hydropower, which accounts for around 90% of Norwegian electricity generation, will continue to be exported to continental Europe.

The reservoirs feeding many of the plants are currently only 59% full, compared with a 20-year median level of 68%, according to data from energy regulator NVE.

In southwestern Norway, where over a third of capacity is located, reservoirs are just 46% full and at their lowest point for at least 20 years.

Norway's transmission system operator Statnett in May declared the area's security of supply as "pressed", prompting regulator NVE to ask the company to prepare additional measures to handle a winter crunch. read more

Statnett has also warned that Norway cannot count on power imports from supply-tight continental Europe this winter, while discouraging domestic producers of excessively tapping reservoirs to export electricity.

Several power firms said they have heeded the call, including Norway's biggest power producer Statkraft (STATKF.UL).

"We now produce considerably less than we would have without the risk of a scenario for a dry year and rationing on the continent," its CEO Christian Rynning-Toennesen told Reuters in an e-mail.

Its partly-owned Skagerak Kraft has announced self-imposed reservoir restrictions at its southern Norway Hjartdoela plant until the end of July.

Agder Energi, another southern Norway producer, has closed one run-of-river plant due to low water levels while reducing power output company-wide to save water for the coming winter, said power management chief Anders Gaudestad.

Reservoirs levels will still be low, with Refinitiv data projecting Norway-wide reservoirs to peak at 70% full this autumn, some 13 percentage points below the 20-year median.

Analysis firm Volue Insight said levels in Norway's south were likely to peak at 65% before winter.

Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by David Evans

