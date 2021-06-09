Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Norway sets Sept. 8 deadline for seeking oil permits in mature areas

Norway has asked oil firms to apply for exploration blocks in its so-called mature areas licensing round by Sept. 8, with up to 84 blocks on offer, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said on Wednesday.

Four of the blocks are in the North Sea, 10 in the Norwegian Sea and 70 in the Barents Sea, in line with an announcement first made in February.

The so-called predefined areas licensing rounds were introduced in 2003 to facilitate exploration in the most geologically known parts of the Norwegian continental shelf.

