Norway will be stable energy supplier to Europe, PM says

Companies Equinor ASA Follow















OSLO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Norway will be a reliable supplier of energy to Europe in the coming months, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to be a stable energy supplier that contributes to helping Europe get through a demanding winter," Stoere told parliament.

Norway is Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas after Russia cut its supplies.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.