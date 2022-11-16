Norway will be stable energy supplier to Europe, PM says

Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Stoere addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar

OSLO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Norway will be a reliable supplier of energy to Europe in the coming months, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to be a stable energy supplier that contributes to helping Europe get through a demanding winter," Stoere told parliament.

Norway is Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas after Russia cut its supplies.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen

