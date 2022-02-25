Skip to main content
Norway will continue to be a reliable gas supplier, says PM

A giant 100-metre-high (320 feet) flame erupts out of a flare tower at the Snoehvit liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex in the town of Hammerfest in northern Norway September 18, 2007.REUTERS/Wojciech Moskwa

OSLO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Norway, Europe's second-largest gas supplier after Russia, will continue to be a reliable supplier to the continent, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Friday, a day after Russia invaded Ukraine.

