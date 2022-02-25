1 minute read
Norway will continue to be a reliable gas supplier, says PM
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
OSLO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Norway, Europe's second-largest gas supplier after Russia, will continue to be a reliable supplier to the continent, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Friday, a day after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.