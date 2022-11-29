Norway's 26th oil licensing round postponed, says oil minister

Norway's Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland talks to members of the media in Oslo, Norway September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Norway's 26th oil licensing round has been postponed after negotiations with a small leftwing party whose support is needed to pass the minority government's budget, Norwegian Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland told Reuters on Tuesday.

The news was first reported by public broadcaster NRK and news agency NTB, citing anonymous sources.

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche

